Cameron Young enters the second round of the RBC Heritage on Friday in the lead. Will he be able to keep that lead?

Cameron Young (-8) came out swinging in the first round of the RBC Heritage tournament in Hilton Head, South Carolina, taking the lead over the field. Coming a week after the Masters, the field is really strong this week as the 2022 PGA Tour is ramping up with the best golfers in the world looking for FedEx Cup points as the second major on the calendar is less than a month away.

How to Watch RBC Heritage, Second Round today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Through the first round of the RBC Heritage tournament, there were some big shots including a monster hole in one from Corey Conners on the seventh hole:

Young had a great first day on the course, with a -5 on the front nine and a -3 on the back nine with zero bogeys on the day. He had a clean scorecard on the first day and is looking to build on that today.

Behind Young is Aaron Wise (-7) and then seven others at -6 overall in Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III, Chad Ramey, Erik van Rooyen, Jim Herman and Joaquin Niemann.

FedEx Cup contenders Conners, Patrick Cantlay and Shane Lowry are all at -5 and in the hunt still entering today.

The rest of the field features Sungjae Im (-4), Tyrrell Hatton (-4), Billy Horschel (-2) and Jordan Spieth (-2) have a lot of work to do today to get back in the hunt.

There is a lot of golf still to be played in South Carolina as the PGA Tour ramps up to the PGA Championships in May and coming off of the Masters.

