Skip to main content

How to Watch RBC Heritage, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the RBC Heritage tournament has the defending FedEx Cup champion in the lead entering today.

The defending FedEx Cup champion is having his best tournament of 2022 as Patrick Cantlay (-9) enters the weekend with a two-stroke lead over the field after two solid rounds of golf. Other than Cantlay, every golfer on the leaderboard in the Top 20 shot a 70+ to slip down the leaderboard, giving one of the best golfers in the world the birth he needed to take over the tournament.

How to Watch RBC Heritage, Third Round today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch RBC Heritage, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cantlay shot a 67 in the second round following a 66 in the first round to build a two-stroke lead over the field:

It has been a steady stream of birdies and strong play for Cantlay through the first 36 holes. He started off slower than his peers with just one birdie (and no bogeys) through his first nine holes, then he caught fire with eight birdies over the course of his next 13 holes.

Overall Cantlay has 12 birdies and three bogeys through 36 holes, with all of his over-par shots coming in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of the second round.

So far Cantlay is first in the tournament in birdies, tied for fourth in greens in regulation, sixth in putts per green and first in shots gained. He is looking like the golfer that won the FedEx Cup last season and was growing into the best golfer in the world.

Only 10 other golfers have shot a 69 or better in both rounds led by Robert Streb (-7) who is two strokes off the lead with Jordan Spieth (-5), Matt Kuchar (-5) and Billy Horschel (-4) all in the hunt entering the weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

RBC Heritage, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 25, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Game 1: Jazz at Mavericks

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Reggie Perry (10) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball over Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) to forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Soccer

CA San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. CA Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Mets

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Patrick Cantley
PGA Tour

How to Watch RBC Heritage, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) passes the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Georgia Spring Game

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Alabama Gymnastics
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch NCAA Gymnastics Championships, Finals

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Yale at Brown in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy