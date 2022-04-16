The third round of the RBC Heritage tournament has the defending FedEx Cup champion in the lead entering today.

The defending FedEx Cup champion is having his best tournament of 2022 as Patrick Cantlay (-9) enters the weekend with a two-stroke lead over the field after two solid rounds of golf. Other than Cantlay, every golfer on the leaderboard in the Top 20 shot a 70+ to slip down the leaderboard, giving one of the best golfers in the world the birth he needed to take over the tournament.

How to Watch RBC Heritage, Third Round today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Cantlay shot a 67 in the second round following a 66 in the first round to build a two-stroke lead over the field:

It has been a steady stream of birdies and strong play for Cantlay through the first 36 holes. He started off slower than his peers with just one birdie (and no bogeys) through his first nine holes, then he caught fire with eight birdies over the course of his next 13 holes.

Overall Cantlay has 12 birdies and three bogeys through 36 holes, with all of his over-par shots coming in an eight-hole stretch in the middle of the second round.

So far Cantlay is first in the tournament in birdies, tied for fourth in greens in regulation, sixth in putts per green and first in shots gained. He is looking like the golfer that won the FedEx Cup last season and was growing into the best golfer in the world.

Only 10 other golfers have shot a 69 or better in both rounds led by Robert Streb (-7) who is two strokes off the lead with Jordan Spieth (-5), Matt Kuchar (-5) and Billy Horschel (-4) all in the hunt entering the weekend.

