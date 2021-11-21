How to Watch RSM Classic, Final Round

The final round of the PGA Tour's RSM Classic features a lot of fresh faces looking to make an impact early this season.

Through three rounds, Talor Gooch (-16) is in the lead at the RSM Classic after starting the week in the mix and taking the lead on Friday.

He has played a really consistent brand of golf all week and has built a solid lead, with the next closest golfers on the leaderboard three strokes back. Gooch has one win on the Korn Ferry Tour and this would be his first win on the PGA Tour after starting the season with four top-11 finishes in five tournaments.

How to RSM Classic, Final Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

At the top of the leaderboard, Gooch has played a steady week of golf. He has just two bogeys, balancing that out with two eagles and 14 birdies. He has really mastered the course this week. He has the most strokes gained on the week (9.778) and has been steady in scrambling (ninth), greens in regulation (tied for eighth) and putts per green (tied for 10th).

Just behind Gooch, there are two golfers at 13 under par in Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz and one four strokes back in Tom Hoge (-12).

The betting favorites coming in, Scottie Scheffler (-1) and Cameron Smith (-9) are farther off the pace.

This would be the second win for Muñoz or the first for either Gooch or Power

