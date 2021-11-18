How to Watch RSM Classic, First Round

The first round of the RSM Classic kicks off on Thursday with Scottie Scheffler the favorite and various other top golfers.

The first round in Sea Island, Georgia kicks off today with a strong field looking to keep up in the FedEx Cup standings. This event last year came down to a playoff with Robert Streb (-19) winning over Kevin Kisner. The weather looks good today for a fun day on the course for some of the best golfers in the world.

How to RSM Classic, First Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

This event has been active since 2010 and in that time only Streb has won more than one time. He won in 2020 and in 2015. He won both events in a playoff too.

Another golfer to watch is Kevin Kisner who won by six strokes in 2016, then lost in the playoff last year to Streb. In the past seven years, this event has been their playground.

Entering today, Scottie Scheffler (+1000 to win, +260 to finish top-five and +130 to finish top 10) is the favorite to win, but there are plenty of golfers close in the odds. Cameron Smith (+1400 to win) and Louis Oosthuizen (+1600) and Webb Simpson (+1800) are right there.

Last year's winner, Streb (+7000) and the runner-up Kisner (+4000) have solid odds as well as Harris English (+2500) who finished tied for sixth last year, with the second-best round on Sunday.

This is the last event on the PGA Tour Schedule this month, with only two more tournaments on the schedule for the rest of the year.

Who will end the calendar year at the top of the FedEx Cup standings?

