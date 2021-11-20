How to Watch RSM Classic, Third Round

Halfway through the tournament in Sea Island, Georgia the play has been consistent and several golfers are in the hunt.

Heading into the weekend Talor Gooch (-13) has a one-stroke lead over the field as the cut (-4) was established and the remaining 72 golfers move on to try and win the ninth event of the season. Sebastian Munoz (-12) slid one stroke back after a first-round lead where he shot a course record.

How to RSM Classic, Third Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Taylor Moore (-11) with the shot of the day and the history of the tournament with the first hole in one on the 17th in the 10-year history of the tournament:

Gooch was able to slowly move up the leaderboard behind back-to-back strong days. He has one bogey, two eagles and 10 birdies overall.

He is tied for second in total strokes gained (5.961) and has two sand saves (100%) so far this week. This season Gooch has finished tied for fourth, tied for eleventh (twice) and tied for fifth in the five tournaments he has played in to date. It has been an awesome start to the season.

John Huh (-12) is tied with Munoz in second place after 13 birdies and one bogey through two days.

There are two golfers including Moore and Mackenzie Hughes at -11 with three more, Scott Stallings, Zach Johnson and Seamus Power (-10).

The two betting favorites, Scottie Scheffler (-6) and Cameron Smith (-7) are still in the hunt, but have a lot of ground to make up. So far this week Gooch and Moore have been the two most consistent golfers on the course, neither having huge rounds or losing control for an erratic round.

