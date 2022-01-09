Skip to main content

How to Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions is going to be very exciting with Jon Rahm tied at the top of the leaderboard.

Through three days in Hawaii, Cameron Smith and Jon Rahm carry a five-stroke lead over the field into the final day. Championship Sunday is here with the No. 1 golfer in the world, Rahm, looking to get on the FedEx Cup board for the first time in the 2021-2022 season as things are starting to get real, with the field starting to showcase more and more of the real contenders.

How to Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WOAI -San Antonio, TX)

Justin Thomas shot a 61 earlier in the day, then Rahm showed why he was the No. 1 ranked player in the world with a 61 and a share of the lead:

Yesterday, Justin Thomas shot a 61 to rifle up the leaderboard and make a case for him being in contention today, but then Rahm matched that same 61 to close the gap on a very game Smith.

Smith has shot 65, 64 and 64 to go from the leader in the clubhouse on day one to tied for the lead today, never relinquishing his spot at the top.

Rahm finished his day with 11 birdies and an eagle on Saturday to join the top of the leaderboard. Smith just kept his steady play with nine birdies and zero bogeys. Through 54 holes, Smith has three bogeys total, matched by three eagles to square out his card.

The rest of the field has a competitive shot, but if Smith and Rahm keep this up today is a two-horse race.

Daniel Berger (-21) has shot three consecutive 66s to find himself in third place with Matt Jones (-20), Sungjae Im (-20) and Patrick Cantlay (-20) all in the mix.

