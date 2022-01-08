Skip to main content

How to Watch Tournament of Champions, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The PGA Tour's Tournament of Champions rolls into the third round today in Hawai'i with Cameron Smith still on top.

Cameron Smith (-17) expanded his one-stroke lead into to a three-stroke lead Friday at the Tournament of Champions. Heading into Saturday, the leaderboard also features Jon Rahm, Daniel Berger and Patrick Cantlay in the top four.

How to Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

If there has been one obstacle for Smith this week, it has been the first two holes. All three of his bogeys came on those holes, but outside of those, he has three eagles and 14 birdies.

The field behind Smith features the No. 1 golfer in the world in Rahm (-14), who is tied for second at three strokes back. He has built his scorecard around consistency with zero bogeys and zero eagles but 14 birdies through 36 holes.

Rahm is tied with Berger (-14) and one stroke ahead of reigning FedEx Cup champion Cantlay (-13) heading into the weekend. Berger and Cantlay have combined for one bogey and have been steady so far.

Sam Burns (-10) and Patrick Reed (-8) both scored a round-best 64 along with Smith yesterday, which, if they can repeat that Saturday, might open the door for a comeback.

