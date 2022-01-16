The final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii should be a good one with five golfers within four strokes of the lead.

Russell Henley (-18) took the lead after round two and has held on well, despite a very competitive field and some great individual performances. Hideki Matsuyama (-16) climbed up the leaderboard to put himself in a position to challenge Henley today, with four others just four strokes off the lead entering championship Sunday.

How to Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Final Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

This is what it is all about: Three days of golf, 54 holes to get to today, championship Sunday and the opportunity for one of these golfers to get a big win early in the season.

Matsuyama (-16) is looking to become the first golfer this season to win multiple tournaments and vault up to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings. He already has one win and another top 10 finish. After today, he could be looking down at the field for the FedEx Cup.

In order to do that he will have to catch Henley (-18), who has played great golf this week.

Henley has four bogeys through 54 holes, but has balanced that out with two eagles and built his lead on the back of 18 birdies.

The quartet at -14 includes Adam Svennson, Seamus Power, Matt Kuchar and Hatong Li all of which have had at least one round this week showing their capability to come back from a four-stroke deficit.

Today will either crown another first-time winner this season, give Matsuyama a commanding lead in the FedEx Cup or see an amazing comeback.

