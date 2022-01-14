Skip to main content

How to Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kevin Na came out with a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

After the first day in Hawaii for the Sony Open, Kevin Na (-9) has a one-stroke lead over the field. It is a tight and competitive field with legends, FedEx Cup contenders and new fresh faces all over the top of the leaderboard. A lot of the favorites coming into the tournament are still in competition giving themselves a chance to make a play today heading into the weekend.

How to Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Second Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Na largely built his lead on the front nine with four birdies in the first six holes and an eagle to close out the front nine. He was on fire and playing some of the best golf of his career. On the back nine, he left unscathed as well with no shots over par and three birdies, including on his final hole.

When Na is rolling like this, he is one of the best players in the world and his patented walk-in putts can be intimidating for the rest of the field.

Just behind Na are a pair at -8, Jim Furyk and Russell Henley.

Furyk started the day with his only bogey, then went on a tear with four birdies on the front nine and shooting -5 over the course of the final five holes, including an ace on No. 17.

Henley shot a perfect round, too, with eight birdies and no bogeys on the day.

A quartet of golfers are at -7, just two strokes off the lead with Kevin Chappell, Patton Kizzire, Michael Thompson and Haotong Li.

Coming off his win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Cameron Smith was the favorite and is still in the running at -4 overall and in a position to move up the leaderboard today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Sony Open in Hawaii, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
