How to Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii kicks off as the best golfers in the world spend two straight weeks in paradise.

The Sony Open in Hawaii is following up the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii from last week, allowing the PGA Tour to spend two weeks in a paradise. Cameron Smith won last week and has the momentum heading into this week's tournament and is the favorite to win it all again.

How to Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, First Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Coming into the Sony Open in Hawaii, the favorite is Cameron Smith (+1100) after his win in the Sentry Tournament of Champions last week also in Hawaii. Smith had a great four days of golf and held off the world’s No. 1 ranked Jon Rahm in a thrilling final two days by just one stroke.

Hideki Matsuyama (+1400) comes in with the next best odds overall.

There is not a huge overlap from the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which featured only a select number of golfers, all of which have won at a very high level in recent years and historically.

This is a great opportunity for some of the early season FedEx Cup leaders like Sung-Jae Im, Matsuyama, Talor Gooch and Jason Kokrak to build more points.

For Smith, he jumped to No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings with his win last week and is looking like a real contender on tour this season. He has one win and three top 10 finishes in his four events this season, one of the most efficient starts on tour.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
