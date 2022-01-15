Kevin Na dropped his first-round lead in dramatic fashion with Russell Henley now in the lead for the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii saw Kevin Na shoot at 61, which was then followed up by a 71 pushing him down to a tie for 16th place heading into the weekend. Now, Russell Henley (-15) starts the day with a three stroke lead over the field after two stellar rounds on the course this week.

How to Watch Sony Open in Hawaii, Third Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Henley balanced out both the back nine and the front nine with eagles to punctuate his day on the course:

It was quite the second round for Henley yesterday finishing the day with one bogey, but balancing that with two eagles and five birdies. He was outstanding for a second straight day on the course, which allowed him to not only jump a struggling Na on the leaderboard, but build a lead.

Now, heading into the weekend he has a three stroke lead over Haotong Li (-12), a four stroke lead over Matt Kuchar (-11) and a five stroke lead over Michael Thompson (-10).

Other than Na’s fall, the rest of the leaderboard mostly stayed intact.

The cut line was set at -4, seeing several names go home including Cameron Smith, Abraham Ancer, Sungjae Im, Chad Ramey and veterans Rory Sabbatini and Graeme McDowell.

Now the challenge for Henley comes down to how he plays with the lead. This season his best finish came in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open tied for seventh place. He has a great opportunity for his first win of the season this weekend.

