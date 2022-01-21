The 2022 PGA Tour American Express enters the second round with two tied atop the leaderboard entering the day.

The first round is in the books and Patrick Cantlay and Lee Hodges (-10) sit atop the leaderboard with a two stroke lead over the field. The American Express event is happening in La Quinta, California after the PGA Tour set up shop in Hawaii for two straight weeks. The tour is in full swing now as the best players in the world are ready to drive up the FedEx Cup standings.

How to Watch The American Express, Second Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Defending FedEx Cup Champion, Patrick Cantlay finished with a tie for the lead behind great shots, including an eagle on the sixth:

Hodges and Cantlay had very similar first rounds with each shooting eight birdies and one eagle on the day. Neither finished with a bogey and played great golf from start to finish.

While Hodges did his damage on the front nine, shooting a -7 with that eagle, Cantlay did his work on the back nine showing one of the reasons why he is the defending FedEx Cup Champion with poise through 18 holes.

Sitting at -8 after one round are K.H. Lee and Cameron Young. For Lee, he knocked home the most birdies on the day with 10, but his two bogeys left him in a tie for second place.

Eight more golfers are sitting at -7 entering the day, just three strokes off the lead.

Just behind them is world’s No. 1 ranked Jon Rahm (-6) who is tied with 10 other golfers just four strokes off the lead. A Rahm vs. Cantlay battle this early in the season is not quite the finals of the FedEx Cup, but would be thrilling.

Rahm is setting up for a big Friday or even weekend with his six birdies and zero bogeys on the day. He felt out the course and could easily explode today to vault up the leaderboard.

