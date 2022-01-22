Skip to main content

How to Watch The American Express, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Through two days The American Express tournament has one of the best golfers in the world in the lead heading into the third round.

The second round of The American Express tournament on the PGA Tour was an exciting one with Patrick Cantlay (-14) maintaining his lead, but also Will Zalatoris (-12), last year's tour rookie of the year, vaulted up the leaderboard with his 61 (-11). Entering into the third round, Cantlay has six golfers just two strokes behind him and aggressively looking to move up.

How to Watch The American Express, Third Round today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch The American Express, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cantlay kept his lead with a -4 on the day, but Will Zalatoris bolted up the leaderboard with a course best -11 and is right in contention:

The second round was more of a struggle for Cantlay as he finished with only six birdies, but two bogeys to allow five golfers to gain strokes on him following his first round lead.

Zalatoris’ big day could have been bigger as he knocked home 12 birdies and one bogey, that bogey being the difference in him being in a tie for second and where he is currently sitting in a tie for third place.

Entering today a battle between the defending FedEx Cup Champion and the defending PGA Tour Rookie of the Year should be a ton of fun.

The other golfers in contention are Tom Hoge (-13) who is in sole possession of second place, along with four others tied at -12 with Lanto Griffin, Greyson Sigg, Cameron YOung and Joseph Bramlett.

Jon Rahm, the No. 1 golfer in the world is sitting at -8 through 36 holes after a three bogey and five birdie performance in the second round.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

The American Express, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
