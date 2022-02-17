How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, First Round

The first round of The Genesis Invitational kicks off for the PGA Tour today.

Heading into the 97th annual The Genesis Invitational, the golf season is really starting to take off with the best golfers in the world playing more consistently at tournaments like this. Entering today, Hideki Matsuyama has the lead in the FedEx Cup points standings with Tom Hoge and Talor Gooch right behind him. There is a lot of golf to play, including today to move up the leaderboards in the points standings.

Formerly known as the Los Angeles Open (and other names), this is one of the longest-running events on the PGA Tour.

Last year, Max Homa won in a playoff over Tony Finau to take the title.

Adam Scott (2020, 2005) has two wins along with Phil Mickelson (2008, 2009) and Bubba Watson (2014, 2016, 2018) has won three.

This year this should be one of the more star-studded and competitive fields early in the PGA Tour season. Jon Rahm is in the field along with Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Speith, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and so many FedEx Cup contenders or former champions.

Since 2000, this event has been won primarily by American golfers. Since then, 15 American golfers have won The Genesis Invitational, four Australians, two Canadians and one South African.

Today should feature the start to one of the best weeks of golf early in the PGA Tour season with great weather, a great setting and the best players on tour in the field.

