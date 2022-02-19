Skip to main content

How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Third Round of The Genesis Invitational kicks off after the cut on Friday with lots of great golf to go.

Entering the weekend Joaquin Niemann (-16) holds a two-stroke lead over the field at The Genesis Open after two rounds. The third round kicks off today in the Pacific Palisades, California with the best golfers in the world looking to get a win and points in the race to the FedEx Cup as the golf year is starting to gain some steam. Earlier in the year, top golfers like Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay took some events off, but now they are in action looking to show why they are the best in the world.

How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, Third Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch The Genesis Invitational, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Several golfers including Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Young had huge rounds to get themselves to the top of the leaderboard after round two:

Through two rounds Niemann has shot back-to-back 63’s to build his lead on the field. In those two rounds, he had 16 birdies, an eagle and two bogeys. He eagled to close the day in round two and take the lead outright heading into the weekend.

Right on his heels is Cameron Young, who shot a 66 then a 62, playing the best overall round on Friday.

Young had nine birdies and no bogeys on Friday for a clean scorecard, with six birdies and one bogey in his opening round. In fact, over his last 33 holes Young has shot a -14 with a clean scorecard.

The rest of the field has work to do, but are not too far behind with Justin Thomas (-11), Jordan Spieth (-9), Collin Morikawa (-8), Viktor Hovland (-7) and Cameron Smith (-7) all within a few strong rounds of being in contention. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

The Genesis Invitational, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 13, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his goal against Montreal Canadiens with teammates as defenseman Brett Kulak (77) passes on during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with center Nazem Kadri (91) after scoring a power-play goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_9191085
College Basketball

How to Watch Dayton at Saint Joseph's

By Brandon Rush
1 minute ago
Joaquin Niemann
PGA Tour

How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17700492
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Wake Forest

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
FLORIDA STATE
College Softball

How to Watch Michigan vs Florida State in College Softball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_17697381
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
USATSI_17692781
College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Georgia

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) shoots the ball against Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at HP Fieldhouse Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy