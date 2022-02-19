The Third Round of The Genesis Invitational kicks off after the cut on Friday with lots of great golf to go.

Entering the weekend Joaquin Niemann (-16) holds a two-stroke lead over the field at The Genesis Open after two rounds. The third round kicks off today in the Pacific Palisades, California with the best golfers in the world looking to get a win and points in the race to the FedEx Cup as the golf year is starting to gain some steam. Earlier in the year, top golfers like Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay took some events off, but now they are in action looking to show why they are the best in the world.

How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, Third Round today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Several golfers including Joaquin Niemann and Cameron Young had huge rounds to get themselves to the top of the leaderboard after round two:

Through two rounds Niemann has shot back-to-back 63’s to build his lead on the field. In those two rounds, he had 16 birdies, an eagle and two bogeys. He eagled to close the day in round two and take the lead outright heading into the weekend.

Right on his heels is Cameron Young, who shot a 66 then a 62, playing the best overall round on Friday.

Young had nine birdies and no bogeys on Friday for a clean scorecard, with six birdies and one bogey in his opening round. In fact, over his last 33 holes Young has shot a -14 with a clean scorecard.

The rest of the field has work to do, but are not too far behind with Justin Thomas (-11), Jordan Spieth (-9), Collin Morikawa (-8), Viktor Hovland (-7) and Cameron Smith (-7) all within a few strong rounds of being in contention.

