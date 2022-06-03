Skip to main content

How to Watch The Memorial Tournament: Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Five players share the lead after the first round at Muirfield Village with defending champion Cantlay well back

Coverage of the second round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, continues Friday afternoon after a first-round that saw 20 players within two shots of the lead.

How to Watch The Memorial Tournament: Second Round Today:

Date: June 3, 2022

Time:  2 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Davis Riley, Cameron Young, Luke List, Cameron Smith and K.H. Lee all fired 5-under par 67s on Thursday to take shares of the lead and 20 golfers shot sub-70 rounds on the day.

Patrick Cantlay, the defending champion and a two-time winner at the Memorial, is five shots back after an even-par 72 on Thursday. 

Jack Nicklaus founded the tournament in 1976 and won it twice, in 1977 and 1984. Tiger Woods is a five-time winner but is not in this year's field. 

Thursday's biggest storyline was the disqualification of 2014 Memorial winner Hideki Matsuyama. The 2021 Masters champion played nine holes before learning from PGA Tour officials that his 3-wood was not in compliance with tour regulations. 

Riley made a big move on the back nine after going even-par on the front side. He eagled the par-5 15th hole to get to 5-under, gave a stroke back with a bogey on the par-3 16th and then birdied No. 17. Riley strung together three straight birdies on the 11th, 12th and 13th.

Lee, who will be on the course Friday afternoon, shot 31 on the front and 36 on the back. After eagling the par-4 ninth, Lee bogeyed 10 and 11. He got those strokes back with back-to-back birdies on 15 and 16.

