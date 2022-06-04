How to Watch The Memorial Tournament: Third Round

Cameron Smith enters the weekend with sole possession of the lead after a second-round 69 at The Memorial.

Cameron Smith has two wins already this season and has himself in position to go after another after taking the second-round lead at The Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. Smith will play in the final pairing on Saturday with Denny McCarthy holding a one-shot lead.

How to Watch PGA Tour The Memorial Tournament: Third Round Today:

Date: June 4, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel/CBS

Coverage of the third round begins on The Golf Channel before switching over to CBS.

Smith finished the second round with four birdies and a bogey, carding a 3-under par 69 after entering the day with a share of the lead after a first-round 67.

Saturday is traditionally known as "moving day" on the PGA Tour and with 12 players within three shots of the lead after the end of play Friday, the potential is there for a shifting leaderboard.

Seven players shot 4-under par 68 at Muirfield Village, with the cut line at 2-over par.

McCarthy is a shot back of Smith at 7-under along with K.H. Lee, one of the five first-round co-leaders. Defending champion Patrick Cantlay shot a 69 on Friday and enters the weekend at 3-under, five shots off the pace.

Besides Smith and Lee, the other players who shared the lead after the first round remain in contention. Davis Riley, Cameron Young and Luke List all shot 71s on Friday and are in a group tied for fourth place at 6-under.

