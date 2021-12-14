Skip to main content
    How to Watch Tiger Woods Return at the PNC Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Tiger Woods returns to the golf course for the first time since his car accident in February.
    Author:

    Tiger Woods will return to the golf course this weekend at the PNC Championship, where he will team with 12-year-old son Charlie for the second year in a row as part of an event that pairs Major Champions and family members up. The event was previously known as the Father/Son Challenge.

    How to Watch Tiger Woods Return at the PNC Championship:

    Game Date: Dec. 18-19, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel / NBC

    Watch Tiger Woods Return at the PNC Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    While the field this year is filled with big names like Justin Thomas and Vijay Singh, the main draw for this event is the return of Woods, who was involved in a car accident in February and hasn't played competitive golf since.

    The event is being played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, FL, which has hosted the event since 2002.

    Last year, Woods and his son finished at 20-under for the tournament, good for a seventh-place finish. This year, where Woods finishes seems less important than the fact that he is competing at all.

    The PNC Championship will take place over two days and will be aired on Golf Channel and NBC.

    On Saturday, Dec. 18, Golf Channel will air action from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., followed by NBC taking over from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

    On Sunday, Dec. 19, Golf Channel will air the first 30 minutes of action from 12:30-1:00 p.m., with NBC then airing the rest of the event from 1:00-4:30 p.m.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

