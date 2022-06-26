The final round of the Travelers Championship has a great final pairing of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay today.

The PGA Tour top players really brought it this week at the Travelers Championship with Xander Schauffele (17-under-par) and Patrick Cantlay (16-under-par) neck-and-neck entering the final round as the marquee pairing. Schauffele started off hot and played the best 36 holes of his career, with Cantlay doing what he always does, playing steady and consistent golf to keep him at or near the top of the leaderboard entering today.

How to Watch Travelers Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

This week, the course has played well with the ball popping off the tee and great rounds from nearly every golfer.

Schauffele has dominated with 18 birdies and just one bogey overall, playing 48 straight holes without a blemish on his scorecard. He was in a position to cruise to a win but Cantlay was a shark in the waters all week.

Through 54 holes, Cantlay has 19 birdies and three bogeys playing about as well as you can on this course.

Those two will be paired together to close out the Travelers Championship, with a few others still in the mix.

Sahith Theegala (14-under-par) has 17 birdies, an eagle, three bogeys and one double-bogey to give himself a shot to come back and win. After a modest first round, Theegala has shot an 11-under-oar over his last 36 holes to move into contention.

One more golfer has an outside shot in Kevin Kisner (13-under-par) after shooting 11 birdies, an eagle and three bogeys over his last two rounds.

Schauffele and Cantlay in the final pairing is marquee golf in any tournament as two of the best overall golfers in the game today square off for the Travelers Championship.

