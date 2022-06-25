Xander Schauffele has a five stroke lead entering the third round of the Travelers Championship today.

The top of the leaderboard at the 2022 Travelers Championship after two rounds has Xander Schauffele (-19) holding a five-stroke lead over Patrick Cantlay, Harris English and Kevin Kisner. As well as a six-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy as the best golfers in the world battle it out in a tough, four-round tournament that enters the third round today.

How to Watch Travelers Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Schauffele went for back-to-back rounds of 63 to build out his lead as he is playing some of the best golf of his career this week:

The first two rounds for Schauffele have been terrific with 14 birdies and zero bogeys for a clean scorecard overall. The two rounds of 63 back-to-back were close to his career-low round of 61, which might lead him to his second win of the season and sixth of his career this weekend.

While a five-stroke lead is great, it is not one that scares McIlroy who has come back in multiple tournaments this year to contend.

After a terrific eight under par with eight birdies and zero bogeys in the first round, McIlroy went for seven more birdies in the second round, but balanced that out with a quadruple-bogey, a double-bogey and a bogey for even par.

Last year’s FedEx Cup Champion, Cantlay is right there with 12 birdies and three bogeys to sit in second place, putting pressure on Schauffele as another dangerous golfer is right there.

Today will be a make-or-break round for everyone chasing Schauffele and an opportunity for him to close out the tournament with another tremendous round.

