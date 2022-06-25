Skip to main content

How to Watch Travelers Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xander Schauffele has a five stroke lead entering the third round of the Travelers Championship today.

The top of the leaderboard at the 2022 Travelers Championship after two rounds has Xander Schauffele (-19) holding a five-stroke lead over Patrick Cantlay, Harris English and Kevin Kisner. As well as a six-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy as the best golfers in the world battle it out in a tough, four-round tournament that enters the third round today.

How to Watch Travelers Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Travelers Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Schauffele went for back-to-back rounds of 63 to build out his lead as he is playing some of the best golf of his career this week:

The first two rounds for Schauffele have been terrific with 14 birdies and zero bogeys for a clean scorecard overall. The two rounds of 63 back-to-back were close to his career-low round of 61, which might lead him to his second win of the season and sixth of his career this weekend.

While a five-stroke lead is great, it is not one that scares McIlroy who has come back in multiple tournaments this year to contend.

After a terrific eight under par with eight birdies and zero bogeys in the first round, McIlroy went for seven more birdies in the second round, but balanced that out with a quadruple-bogey, a double-bogey and a bogey for even par.

Last year’s FedEx Cup Champion, Cantlay is right there with 12 birdies and three bogeys to sit in second place, putting pressure on Schauffele as another dangerous golfer is right there.

Today will be a make-or-break round for everyone chasing Schauffele and an opportunity for him to close out the tournament with another tremendous round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Travelers Championship, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) reacts crossing home plate on a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Rays

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
2022 KPMG Womens PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Xander Schauffele plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Travelers Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400 Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Indy Motor Speedway
MotoGP

Grand Prix Series GP Gorzow stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs7 minutes ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

Tennessee Lottery 250, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
RUGBY
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Rugby New York vs Seattle Seawolves

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy