The third major of the PGA season tees off the first round of the U.S. Open featuring some of the best golfers in the world on Thursday.

This is the 122nd playing of the United States Open Championship, the third major on the golf calendar here in 2022 after Scottie Scheffler won the Masters and Justin Thomas took home the PGA Championship. For the fourth time, the U.S. Open will take place from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Defending champion Jon Rahm leads the field with the best golfers in the world battling for one of the game's biggest prizes.

How to Watch US Open, First Round today:

Game Date: June 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch US Open, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Former world No. 1-ranked player Rahm took the 2021 U.S. Open with a six-under-par to steal it from Louis Oosthuizen:

Over the past 10 years, some of the biggest names in golf have won this major, from Rory McIlroy (2011), Justin Rose (2013), Jordan Spieth (2015), Brooks Koepka (2017, 2018) and Rahm (2021), to PGA defects Martin Kaymer (2014), Dustin Johnson (2016) and Bryson DeChambeau (2020).

The last time this event was on this course, Curtis Strange (1988) won his first of two U.S. Opens, with Julius Boros (1963) and Francis Ouimet (1913) winning the other two.

This year, McIlroy (+1000) enters as the favorite, with Thomas (+1100), Rahm (+1200) and Scheffler (+1400) also owning strong odds to win.

McIlroy, Thomas and Scheffler are good bets to win with how they have performed at majors this season and their propensity to step up in big moments, play from behind and put pressure on the rest of the field.

Will Zalatoris (+2800) is another one to watch as he seeks his first major win and Oosthuizen (+4000) coming off a collapse last year in this event, finishing in second place.

Regional restrictions may apply.