Skip to main content

How to Watch US Open, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third major of the PGA season tees off the first round of the U.S. Open featuring some of the best golfers in the world on Thursday.

This is the 122nd playing of the United States Open Championship, the third major on the golf calendar here in 2022 after Scottie Scheffler won the Masters and Justin Thomas took home the PGA Championship. For the fourth time, the U.S. Open will take place from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Defending champion Jon Rahm leads the field with the best golfers in the world battling for one of the game's biggest prizes.

How to Watch US Open, First Round today:

Game Date: June 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch US Open, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Former world No. 1-ranked player Rahm took the 2021 U.S. Open with a six-under-par to steal it from Louis Oosthuizen:

Over the past 10 years, some of the biggest names in golf have won this major, from Rory McIlroy (2011), Justin Rose (2013), Jordan Spieth (2015), Brooks Koepka (2017, 2018) and Rahm (2021), to PGA defects Martin Kaymer (2014), Dustin Johnson (2016) and Bryson DeChambeau (2020).

The last time this event was on this course, Curtis Strange (1988) won his first of two U.S. Opens, with Julius Boros (1963) and Francis Ouimet (1913) winning the other two.

This year, McIlroy (+1000) enters as the favorite, with Thomas (+1100), Rahm (+1200) and Scheffler (+1400) also owning strong odds to win.

McIlroy, Thomas and Scheffler are good bets to win with how they have performed at majors this season and their propensity to step up in big moments, play from behind and put pressure on the rest of the field.

Will Zalatoris (+2800) is another one to watch as he seeks his first major win and Oosthuizen (+4000) coming off a collapse last year in this event, finishing in second place.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
16
2022

US Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18540913
PGA Tour

How to Watch US Open, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Crossroadslogo123
entertainment

How to Watch CMT Crossroads Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton

By Adam Childs11 hours ago
JihanRobinson-BioImage-H-2022
entertainment

How to Watch Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us Series Premiere

By Rafael Urbina11 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) hits a two run home run in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrate after scoring in the third inning Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrate after scoring in the third inning Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Jun 6, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 1

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Jun 11, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate after defeating the New York Rangers in game six of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 1

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy