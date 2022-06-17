How to Watch U.S. Open Second Round

The second round of the U.S. Open tees off on Friday morning live from The Country Club in Brookline with Adam Hadwin in the lead.

The uncomfortable talk of the players defecting to the LIV was finally put on the backburner on Thursday when the U.S. Open got underway at The Country Club in Brookline, MA.

How to Watch the U.S. Open Second Round Today:

Match Date: June 17, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live Stream the U.S. Open Second Round on fuboTV:

Friday, they get back on the course when the second round gets underway in the morning.

Sergio Garcia will tee off at 7:18 a.m. as he tries to deflect attention away from him playing on the LIV and more on his play.

American Justin Thomas will tee off at 7:29 a.m. while fellow American Brooks Koepka will be right behind him at 7:40 a.m..

All eyes will be on Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson as they both tee off at 8:02 a.m. although they will be starting on different holes as DeChambeau will be on the first and Mickelson will start on the 10th.

The morning wave should give golf fans a lot to watch and a lot of intrigue as the players who have played in the LIV try to shut down some of the criticism with good play this weekend.

