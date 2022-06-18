Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 U.S. Open tees off the third round with a two way tie at the top of the leaderboard today.

Through two rounds the best golfers in the world have battled each other and the course in Brookline, Massachusetts as they head into the weekend at the 2022 U.S. Open. The cut has been set, with Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen both tied at five-under par through two rounds of golf. It is a stacked leaderboard with Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler all in the mix today.

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Watch 2022 U.S. Open, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Rory McIlroy has had an up and down first two rounds, but is in a great position at four under par entering the weekend:

Through 36 holes, McIlroy is tied for third place right with nine birdies, three bogeys and one killer double-bogey. That double-bogey is the difference between McIlroy still being in the lead right now entering the final round.

He is playing great golf coming off a win at the RBC Canadian Open and two strong performances in the previous majors this calendar year.

McIlroy is tied with Rahm, Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise and Beau Hossler at four under par.

Rahm has seven birdies, an eagle and four bogeys so far this week. The former world's number one ranked golfer is seeking his first major win of the year and to claim his top spot back after surrendering that to Scheffler.

Morikawa has eight birdies and three bogeys through 36 holes while Dahmen is right there with him with nine birdies and four bogeys overall.

Today will be huge for the golfers to create separation and take control of the 2022 U.S. Open heading into tomorrow’s final round.





