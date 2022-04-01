The second round of the Valero Texas Open kicks off with the leader only holding a one-stroke lead on Friday.

The Valero Texas Open from San Antonio, Texas, starts the second round today with Russell Knox (-7) holding a one-stroke lead over the field/ The Masters is on deck next week, with most of the top players in the world taking the week off to prepare for what is arguably the biggest event on the golf calendar every year. That gives the competitors here this week a great opportunity for FedEx Cup points and a chance for a tournament win.

How to Watch Valero Texas Open, Second Round today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Valero Texas Open, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Knox carries a one-stroke lead over the field after the first round behind a very balanced card through 18 holes:

Knox started the day off with three birdies on the front nine and then four more on the back nine, with no bogeys of the day. He played a consistent brand of golf while keeping the field at arm's length all day.

Just behind Knox by one stroke is Ramus Hojgaard (-6) with a unique day on Thursday.

The front nine started with two birdies, then ended with a double bogey. On the back nine, he closed the day out with an eagle. Take that double bogey off his card and Hojgaard is at the top of the leaderboard entering today’s second round.

There are four others tied at -5 led by Matt Kuchar, with Denny McCarthy, J.J. Spaun and Aaron Rai right there in the mix.

After today, the cut line will be established heading into the weekend and with another strong round, Knox could add to his lead to get his first tournament win of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.