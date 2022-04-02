Through two rounds the Valero Texas Open has a very tight leaderboard entering weekend play today.

The third round of the Valero Texas Open starts off with Ryan Palmer (-10) with a two-stroke lead over the field that features three golfers just two strokes behind the leader entering the weekend. After the cut, Rory McIlroy (+1) and Hideki Matsuyama (E) both missed the cut, opening the door for the rest of the field to get a win on the PGA Tour this week ahead of The Masters that starts next week.

How to Watch Valero Texas Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The second round went to Kevin Chappell as he gained a stroke on the leader with a 65 rebounding after a tough first round:

Palmer built his lead with 11 birdies total and only one bogey through 36 holes overall. He had that bogey on No. 13 in the first round, which he was able to shoot even on Friday.

He has played a steady brand of golf through the first two days with a 68 and a 66 in the first two rounds. If he is able to build on that here today then he might be able to push the lead out of range for the rest of the field.

Sitting at -8 overall are Kevin Chappell, Matt Kuchar and Dylan Frittelli.

Chappell has paced himself with seven birdies, one eagle and one bogey overall with an outstanding second-round shooting a -7 with his sole eagle and zero shots over par.

Five more are at -7 overall led by J.J. Spaun, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Gary Woodland and Brendon Todd.

There is a lot of golf to be played ahead of The Masters next week for the field at the Valero Texas Open.

