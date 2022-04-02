Skip to main content

How to Watch Valero Texas Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Through two rounds the Valero Texas Open has a very tight leaderboard entering weekend play today.

The third round of the Valero Texas Open starts off with Ryan Palmer (-10) with a two-stroke lead over the field that features three golfers just two strokes behind the leader entering the weekend. After the cut, Rory McIlroy (+1) and Hideki Matsuyama (E) both missed the cut, opening the door for the rest of the field to get a win on the PGA Tour this week ahead of The Masters that starts next week.

How to Watch Valero Texas Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Valero Texas Open, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The second round went to Kevin Chappell as he gained a stroke on the leader with a 65 rebounding after a tough first round:

Palmer built his lead with 11 birdies total and only one bogey through 36 holes overall. He had that bogey on No. 13 in the first round, which he was able to shoot even on Friday.

He has played a steady brand of golf through the first two days with a 68 and a 66 in the first two rounds. If he is able to build on that here today then he might be able to push the lead out of range for the rest of the field.

Sitting at -8 overall are Kevin Chappell, Matt Kuchar and Dylan Frittelli.

Chappell has paced himself with seven birdies, one eagle and one bogey overall with an outstanding second-round shooting a -7 with his sole eagle and zero shots over par.

Five more are at -7 overall led by J.J. Spaun, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Gary Woodland and Brendon Todd.

There is a lot of golf to be played ahead of The Masters next week for the field at the Valero Texas Open.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Valero Texas Open, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Jordan Spieth (R) and Ryan Palmer (M) make their way to the eleventh tee during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valero Texas Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
naomi-osaka
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open WTA Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Texas Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Michigan at Northwestern in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
ARKANSAS SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Arkansas at Ole Miss in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
PIRATES
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Pirates at Red Sox

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Gibson
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Phillies vs  Blue Jays

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
lille
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lille vs Bordeaux

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) battle for the ball during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy