It is championship Sunday on the PGA Tour with the final round of the Valspar Championship from Palm Harbor, Florida taking place this afternoon. The leaderboard is very competitive behind new leader Davis Riley (-18) after he one-upped Matthew NeSmith’s 61 in the second round with a 62 in the third round to take a two-stroke lead into the final 18 holes today.

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Justin Thomas continues to chip away with his third straight 66 and put himself on Saturday in a position to win here today:

Thomas (-15) has been steady and consistent with the three 66’s and sitting just three strokes back entering the day. He has shot a -5 on each day, so there is pressure on the two golfers in front of him to play well and not just coast to an even round for a win.

Through 54 holes Thomas has 18 birdies, one eagle, two bogeys and one double-bogey that hurt him in the second round.

For Riley, he shot a 62 in the third round behind nine birdies and zero bogeys on the day. He has the opportunity to win his first tournament of the season if he can hold back NeSmith and Thomas.

The rest of the field has Sam Burns (-15) also three strokes back after three strong rounds and Adam Hadwin (-13) five strokes back after faltering in the third round and losing some momentum.

This should be an exciting final day with Riley and NeSmith both trying to hold back Thomas, who is going to be an intimidating force just behind them on the leaderboard.

