How to Watch Valspar Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off a rough weather week, the PGA Tour kicks off the first round of the Valspar Championship on Thursday.

Last week at The Players Championship, weather was the story as each round was muddied and watered down in more than one way. They were able to wrap things up, but will undoubtedly hope for clearer skies this week in Palm Harbor, Florida. This week's Valspar Championship starts the first round today for an event that has been around since 2000 that has been canceled twice and has seen three different golfers win multiple events over the years. 

How to Watch Valspar Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Valspar Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year, Sam Burns (-17) took this event with a three-stroke win over Keegan Bradley as he started to show the golf world what he is capable of:

Over the years, K.J. Choi (2002, 2006), Retief Goosen (2003, 2009) and Paul Casey (2018, 2019) have won this event multiple times. That will be something Burns and Jordan Spieth will both be looking to accomplish this week.

Entering today, the favorite is Justin Thomas (+1000) to win with Viktor Hovland and Dustin Johnson (+1200) just behind him.

This is a packed field that also features Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and the defending champion, Burns.

Bradley (+4500), last year's runner-up, has solid odds to look at as well.

This event is a prelude to the Masters which is just under a month away now. The top golfers in the world are going to use events like this one and the two others in between now and April 10 to get warmed up.

Entering today only one golfer has more than one win on the season (Cameron Smith) with the FedEx Cup points standings heading into the first major of the season mostly wide open for anyone to take.

