How to Watch Valspar Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the PGA Tour Valspar Championship rolls on in Florida today.

The first round of the Valspar Open in Palm Harbor, Florida saw four golfers end the day with a share of the lead. Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin, Jhonattan Vegas and David Lipsky (-7) all shot first-round 64’s. The course is playing well for the field overall, but it took some time to get into a groove for most of the golfers. Today will establish the cut heading into the weekend and will see if one golfer can separate from the pack.

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Valspar Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV:

Justin Thomas (-6) is two strokes off the lead after a first-round 66 with only one bogey, balanced out by a terrific eagle on No. 14:

The first round saw Thomas shoot even in the first round with one birdie and one bogey, then get into a groove in the back nine. He shot three birdies and one eagle on the back nine to get in the mix.

Keep an eye on Thomas as he builds momentum entering today.

Hadwin shot eight birdies and one bogey on the day to grab a share of the lead. He did most of his work on the front nine finishing -5 through nine holes.

Burns finished with nine birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey through the first 18 holes with Vegas shooting six birdies, one eagle and one bogey. Vegas started the day with an eagle announcing that he was ready to play this course.

Still in the hunt after the first round are Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Stewart Cink, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, who are all just one stroke off of Thomas entering today.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Valspar Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

