The third round of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship takes the course here today.

After two rounds and the cut being established at the 2022 Valspar Championship, Matthew NeSmith (-14) has taken control of the leaderboard. He carries a two-stroke lead into the weekend over a competitive field that sees four golfers four strokes or less behind the leader. Today will be a huge day on the course for the entire field with the tournament in the balance.

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Valspar Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

NeSmith went off for a perfect scorecard in the second round and a 61 overall to storm up to the top of the leaderboard entering today:

The second round for NeSmith was one where he could do no wrong. He finished the day with eight birdies, one eagle and zero bogeys overall. He nearly knocked home a shot on the final hole to finish with a 60 overall.

He has four golfers within four strokes of him entering today.

That group is led by Adam Hadwin (-12), Scott Stallings (-11), Sam Burns (-11) and Justin Thomas (-10) looking to make some moves here this weekend.

Burns is currently No. 8 in the FedEx Cup standings and through 36 holes has shot a 64 and a 67 with 13 birdies, one eagle and four bogeys on his card.

Thomas is a former FedEx Cup champion and through two rounds has back-to-back 66s with 11 birdies, one eagle, one bogey and one double-bogey on his card.

The other two in the mix, Hadwin (14 birdies total and one bogey each round) and Stallings (12 birdies and one bogey overall) are right there in the mix with really steady, consistent play this week.

Today should be a very competitive third round setting up championship Sunday.

The event switches over to NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.