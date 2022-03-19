Skip to main content

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship takes the course here today.

After two rounds and the cut being established at the 2022 Valspar Championship, Matthew NeSmith (-14) has taken control of the leaderboard. He carries a two-stroke lead into the weekend over a competitive field that sees four golfers four strokes or less behind the leader. Today will be a huge day on the course for the entire field with the tournament in the balance.

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Valspar Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

NeSmith went off for a perfect scorecard in the second round and a 61 overall to storm up to the top of the leaderboard entering today:

The second round for NeSmith was one where he could do no wrong. He finished the day with eight birdies, one eagle and zero bogeys overall. He nearly knocked home a shot on the final hole to finish with a 60 overall.

He has four golfers within four strokes of him entering today.

That group is led by Adam Hadwin (-12), Scott Stallings (-11), Sam Burns (-11) and Justin Thomas (-10) looking to make some moves here this weekend.

Burns is currently No. 8 in the FedEx Cup standings and through 36 holes has shot a 64 and a 67 with 13 birdies, one eagle and four bogeys on his card.

Thomas is a former FedEx Cup champion and through two rounds has back-to-back 66s with 11 birdies, one eagle, one bogey and one double-bogey on his card.

The other two in the mix, Hadwin (14 birdies total and one bogey each round) and Stallings (12 birdies and one bogey overall) are right there in the mix with really steady, consistent play this week.

Today should be a very competitive third round setting up championship Sunday.

The event switches over to NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

Valspar Championship, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 12, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF defender Christopher McVey (4) protects the ball from Los Angeles FC midfielder Brian Rodriguez (17) during the second half at Inter Miami CF Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_17862614
Lacrosse

How to Watch St. John's at Dartmouth in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Matthew NeSmith plays his shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Valspar Championship, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mercer vs UConn in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
USATSI_17881282
MLS

How to Watch Philadelphia Union at New York City FC

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
USATSI_17881612
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates in the locker room after defeating the BYU Cougars after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

BYU vs. Villanova: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Uncasville, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the Villanova Wildcats in the Big East Conference Tournament Championship at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UConn vs. Mercer: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
imago1010611143h
Serie A

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina in Canada

By Tom Sunderland13 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy