Skip to main content

How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final round of the Wells Fargo Championship is down to two golfers here on Mother’s Day.

While there are several golfers that can make a massive, historic comeback and have the skill to do so, the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship from Potomac, Maryland, is really down to Keegan Bradley (-8) and Max Homa (-6). There are two others tied at -4 and one of the best golfers of the past 15 years lurking on championship Sunday today.

How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite still being six strokes back, Rory McIlroy (-2) roared back on Saturday to jump from just above the cut line to tied for sixth:

McIlroy moved up the leaderboard in the third round with a 68 (-2) behind four birdies and two bogeys, all on the back nine.

He had the second-best overall round and was one of only four golfers to shoot under par along with the leader, Bradley (-3), Cameron Young and Nick Taylor (-1).

Bradley was able to snare the lead due to the conditions and other golfers falling apart, but also with five birdies and two bogeys on the day. He has shot par or better in all three rounds as one of the most consistent golfers in the field this week.

Only Anirban Lahiri (-4) has also shot par or better in all three rounds and has 12 birdies, six bogeys and one double-bogey through 54 holes.

Homa finds himself in second place through three rounds on the back of 13 birdies, an eagle, seven bogeys and one double-bogey overall.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0027450242h
PBA Bowling

How to Watch PBA Playoffs Semifinals

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_18058651
PGA Tour

How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_17021373 (1)
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch New York Red Bulls II vs. Sacramento Republic FC

By Rafael Urbinajust now
May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate the win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) chases Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) as defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) looks on during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Bruins Game 4

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1011847901h
Beach Volleyball

How to Watch NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
real madrid basketball
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Obradoiro Clube de Amigos do Baloncesto vs. Real Madrid

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Zverev
ATP World Tour

How to Watch Mutua Madrid Open, Singles Final

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy