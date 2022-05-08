The final round of the Wells Fargo Championship is down to two golfers here on Mother’s Day.

While there are several golfers that can make a massive, historic comeback and have the skill to do so, the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship from Potomac, Maryland, is really down to Keegan Bradley (-8) and Max Homa (-6). There are two others tied at -4 and one of the best golfers of the past 15 years lurking on championship Sunday today.

How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Despite still being six strokes back, Rory McIlroy (-2) roared back on Saturday to jump from just above the cut line to tied for sixth:

McIlroy moved up the leaderboard in the third round with a 68 (-2) behind four birdies and two bogeys, all on the back nine.

He had the second-best overall round and was one of only four golfers to shoot under par along with the leader, Bradley (-3), Cameron Young and Nick Taylor (-1).

Bradley was able to snare the lead due to the conditions and other golfers falling apart, but also with five birdies and two bogeys on the day. He has shot par or better in all three rounds as one of the most consistent golfers in the field this week.

Only Anirban Lahiri (-4) has also shot par or better in all three rounds and has 12 birdies, six bogeys and one double-bogey through 54 holes.

Homa finds himself in second place through three rounds on the back of 13 birdies, an eagle, seven bogeys and one double-bogey overall.

