How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the Wells Fargo Championship tees off today with a very long jammed leaderboard.

Through one round of golf in Potomac, Maryland at the Wells Fargo Championship, Jason Day is in the lead as he looks to build on his score here today. Day (-7) shot a 63 in the first round holding a one-stroke lead over Joel Dahmen and a two-stroke lead over a group of five other golfers entering today as the cut line will be established heading into the weekend.

How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Day shot a first-round best 63 to give himself a one-stroke lead heading into today’s second round:

In the first round Day had a stellar round of golf starting the day with three birdies on the front nine and then five birdies and one bogey on the back nine. He was the most consistent golfer in the first round and on top of his game.

Just behind Day is Dahmen who started off like a house on fire with six birdies on the front nine before his only bogey on No. 11, then a final birdie to end his day to secure sole possession of second place.

Paul Barjon, Matthew Wolff, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai and Callum Tarren are all tied at -5 after first round 65’s to stay in the hunt.

Rory McIlroy started off his day with an even front nine thanks to a double-bogey on No. 4, then shot a -3 on the back nine to keep his head above water and in the hunt.

A hunting and chasing McIlroy is a very dangerous thing for the field as he now has the motivation and a score to target. Keep an eye on the two-time FedEx Cup champion today as he looks to make a move ahead of the weekend.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
