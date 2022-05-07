Skip to main content

How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third round of the Wells Fargo Championship tees off in Maryland today.

Through two rounds at the Wells Fargo Championship in Maryland, Jason Day (-10) holds a three-stroke lead over the field. He has played the most consistent through two rounds with one golfer three strokes back and four golfers sitting four strokes back entering the weekend and today’s third round.

How to Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round online with fuboTV:

Day built on his one-stroke lead in the second round with a 67 in the second round heading into the weekend:

The first round was the key to building the lead for Day, then in the second round he was able to sustain it as everyone else in the field played with him rather than better.

In the second round Day tapped in five birdies to counter his two bogeys. Nothing spectacular, but after a -7 in the first round that was enough to keep pace with the rest of the field.

The best round on Friday went to Keegan Bradley with a 65 with five others shooting a 66 allowing Day’s 67 to be enough.

Max Homa (-7) is in second place after shooting a -3 in the first round and a -4 in the second round to maintain strong consistency. His erratic play prevented him from getting to the top of the leaderboard with six birdies, an eagle and three bogeys on the day.

Luke List, James Hahn, Kurt Kitayama and Denny McCarthy are all tied at -6 heading into the weekend with their eye on the top of the leaderboard.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
