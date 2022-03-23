Skip to main content

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play kicks off today with 64 of the best golfers in the world.

Unique formats in golf make the play so much more fun for the players and the fans. The WCG - Dell Technologies Match Play features 16 groups of four players that will battle in match play for three days, with the top player from each group advancing to Saturday’s knockout round before Sunday’s championship round.

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 1 today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 1 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This format has created some of the most exciting moments on the PGA Tour over the years with great shots, individual play and tournaments:

Here is how the groupings shook out for this week's tournament.

The groups are determined by world golf rankings. There are 16 groups of four with group one (Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Cameron Young and Sebastian Munoz), group two (Collin Morikawa, Jason Kokrak, Sergio Garcia and Robert Macintyre) group three (Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Tringale and Sepp Strakaand) and group four (Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Seamus Power and Keith Mitchell).

Scottie Scheffler leads group five with Justin Thomas in group six, Xander Schauffele leading group seven and Dustin Johnson in group eight.

The rest of the field has Bryson DeChambeau and Talor Gooch (group nine), Jordan Spieth (group 11) and Brooks Koepka (group 16).

Last year, Billy Horschel won (2 and 1) over Scottie Scheffler after the tournament took a year off due to the pandemic. This event has been won three times by Tiger Woods, twice by Jason Day and twice by Geoff Ogilvy over the years.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 1

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
