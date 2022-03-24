Skip to main content

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play kicks off after an exciting first day of action.

With one of the most unique and fun formats of any golf tournament, there is no traditional leader at the end of the first round at the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play Tournament. After the first day of action, 30 of the 32 matches ended with a winner and two ties as each winner from yesterday look to remain undefeated today and make it to the final round playoffs this week.

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2 today:

Game Date: Mar. 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first round, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau were the only two golfers to finish with ties, to Keith Mitchell and Richard Bland respectively.

Cantlay hit a remarkable eagle on No. 13 to take a one-stroke lead, but five straight pars gave Mitchell the opportunity to tie things up on No. 17. For DeChambeau, he was only one up after the front nine, with Bland tying the match with a birdie on No. 10 and holding with pars until the end of the first round.

Today features some awesome matches on paper with Collin Morikawa and Sergio Garcia both looking to remain undefeated in one of seven matches between 1-0-0 golfers.

There are nine matches between golfers looking to get their first win today too.

Another fun match on paper will feature Jordan Spieth (1-0-0) taking on Justin Rose (0-0-1) in a match between two former world No. 1 ranked golfers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17954933
PGA Tour

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates

By Evan Massey57 minutes ago
USATSI_17721274
Figure Skating

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Pairs Free Figure Skating

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
HARVARD HOCKEY
College Hockey

How to Watch the NCAA Frozen Four Tournament: Minnesota State vs. Harvard in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
D.J. Trahan putts during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montr ux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Barracuda Golf Sunday 189 D.J. Trahan putts during the Barracuda Championship PGA golf tournament at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nevada on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Golf

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Andy Murray Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 1st Round, WTA 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
USATSI_12898176
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas9 hours ago
USATSI_17731071
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Iowa Wolves at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas14 hours ago
imago1009918550h
Fútbol Mexicano Liga Expansión

How to Watch Tampico Madero vs. Mineros de Zacatecas

By Rafael Urbina15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy