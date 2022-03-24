The second round of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play kicks off after an exciting first day of action.

With one of the most unique and fun formats of any golf tournament, there is no traditional leader at the end of the first round at the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play Tournament. After the first day of action, 30 of the 32 matches ended with a winner and two ties as each winner from yesterday look to remain undefeated today and make it to the final round playoffs this week.

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2 today:

Game Date: Mar. 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first round, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau were the only two golfers to finish with ties, to Keith Mitchell and Richard Bland respectively.

Cantlay hit a remarkable eagle on No. 13 to take a one-stroke lead, but five straight pars gave Mitchell the opportunity to tie things up on No. 17. For DeChambeau, he was only one up after the front nine, with Bland tying the match with a birdie on No. 10 and holding with pars until the end of the first round.

Today features some awesome matches on paper with Collin Morikawa and Sergio Garcia both looking to remain undefeated in one of seven matches between 1-0-0 golfers.

There are nine matches between golfers looking to get their first win today too.

Another fun match on paper will feature Jordan Spieth (1-0-0) taking on Justin Rose (0-0-1) in a match between two former world No. 1 ranked golfers.

Regional restrictions may apply.