How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 3: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third day of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play today will set up the playoffs for the weekend.

Through two rounds in Austin, Texas at the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play 19 total golfers find themselves undefeated, with 12 of them starting 2-0-0. If the second day is any indication of the way today is going to go this will be one of the more entertaining days on the golf course this year.

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 3 today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 3 online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The second day of match play action featured some awesome pairs, individual play and some surprising results they prepare for the playoffs this weekend:

There are three intriguing matches set for today in match play action.

In one of the first matches, Scottie Scheffler (1-1-0) takes on Matt Fitzpatrick (2-0-0) who looks to maintain his undefeated run here this week.

Fitzpatrick knocked off Tommy Fleetwood in the first round taking it all the way to the No. 18 hole, winning one up after an eagle on No. 13 gave him the lead. Then on day two, he beat Ian Poulter in 16 holes after another eagle sealed the deal on that final hole.

Kicking off the afternoon, Kevin Kisner (2-0-0) also looks to stay undefeated against Justin Thomas (1-1-0). The same goes for Alex Noren (2-0-0) against fellow undefeated Corey Conners (2-0-0).

Those three matches have a lot on the line, with Jon Rahm (2-0-0), Viktor Hovland (2-0-0), Brooks Koepka (2-0-0) and Dustin Johnson (2-0-0) all in action as well.

After today, the playoffs will be set with the winners of each group entering a bracket to determine the winner in an NCAA Tournament style elimination match play over the weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 17, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brooks Koepka puts his ball from the fringe on the 7th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Day 3

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
