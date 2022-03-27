Skip to main content

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Final: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The finals of the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play tees off just after the semifinals here today,

This week has been one of the busiest on the golf calendar so far in 2022 and potentially all season with events on the LPGA, DP World, PGA Tour and the World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play tournament that is a fun twist on the game. Corey Conners took on Kevin Kisner and Scottie Scheffler took on Dustin Johnson in the semifinals, setting up the finals and the third-place game here this afternoon.

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Final today:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC 

Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Final online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There was a ton of golf on Saturday with the final playoffs and the quarterfinals setting up today’s semifinals, third-place game and the finals:

In the finals, Scheffler cruised to a win over Johnson, who just did not have his best today and will finish things out in the third-place game.

Scheffler birdied four of the first eight holes before a bogey on nine gave him his only setback. Then back-to-back birdies on No. 10 and No. 11 really sealed the match for him and pushed him through to the finals.

Johnson did not have a birdie, eagle or bogey through 11 holes allowing Scheffler to control the pace of the round.

In the finals, Scheffler will take on (Conners/Kisner), who defeated (Conners/Kisner) in the semifinals.

The third-place game features Johnson and (Conners/Kisner) both trying to get some semblance of confidence and redemption back after losses in the semifinals to two very talented golfers.

Last year Scheffler lost to Billy Horschel in the finals, giving him a source of redemption today while Kisner went to back-to-back finals beating Matt Kuchar (2019) and losing to Bubba Watson (2018). Conners is the only one to never play in the finals before with Johnson winning in 2017 himself. 

How To Watch

March
27
2022

WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
