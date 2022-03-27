It is time for the playoffs at the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play Tournament today.

After three rounds in Austin, Texas, the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play is down to the final 16 players in the playoffs, just like the NCAA Tournament. There are some amazing pairings heading into today, highlighted by No. 1 in the world Jon Rahm taking on Brooks Koepka, a former No. 1 ranked player in the world. This should be one of the most fun days on the golf course all season.

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Round of 16 today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

The best players in the world stepped up and the round of 16 now features 8 players ranked in the Top 15:

There are eight total pairings, with the best players out of each of the 16 groups advancing after three rounds in round-robin play.

The big match kicks off midway through the morning with Rahm (2-1-0) taking on Koepka (3-0-0). If these two come in with a chip on their shoulders, this will be an elite pairing with two of the best golfers in the world over the past 5-8 years.

Teeing off first are Scottie Scheffler and Billy Horschel with Seamus Power and Tyrrell Hatton following shortly after. Dustin Johnson takes on veteran Richard Bland just before Rahm and Koepka tee off.

The final four matches feature Kevin Kisner and Adam Scott, Will Zalatoris and Kevin Na, Takumi Kanaya and Corey Conners, with the day rounding out with Collin Morikawa taking on Abraham Ancer.

All eight matches should be terrific with different styles, skill sets and a mix of the next generation of golf and the best players in the world looking to advance to the final round tomorrow.

