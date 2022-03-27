The WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play is on to the semifinals as this tournament continues on Sunday.

After three rounds of round-robin play, a playoff and the quarterfinals, the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play is down to the semifinals. In the round of 16, there were several dream-style matches that would only be seen if these golfers happen to be paired together in a final round of a tournament or a major. There were big upsets and strong finishes from the best golfers in the world leading to the next round here today.

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka battled it out into extra holes in the first round of the playoffs in the best match of the day:

The final four features Corey Conners vs. Kevin Kisner and Scottie Scheffler vs. Dustin Johnson.

The top half of the bracket saw Conners go (3-0-0) in group play, then defeat Takumi Kanaya in the playoffs (5 & 3) and Abraham Ancer (2 Up) in the quarterfinals. He is the lowest-seeded player remaining and is taking on the other low-ranking player, guaranteeing a final between a top-10 player and one from outside the top 25.

Kisner went (3-0-0) in group play before taking out Adam Scott (1 Up) in the playoffs and Will Zalatoris (4 & 3) in the quarterfinals.

The bottom half of the bracket sees Scheffler in the semifinals after going (2-1-0) in group play, defeating defending champion Billy Horschel (1 Up) in the playoff round and Seamus Power (3 & 2) in the quarterfinals.

He will take on Johnson who went (3-0-0) in group play, won a round against Richard Bland (3 & 2) in the playoffs then Koepka (2 Up) in the quarterfinals to get here.

Which two golfers are going to advance to the finals and win the World Golf Championships Match Play?

