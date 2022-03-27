Skip to main content

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play is on to the semifinals as this tournament continues on Sunday.

After three rounds of round-robin play, a playoff and the quarterfinals, the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play is down to the semifinals. In the round of 16, there were several dream-style matches that would only be seen if these golfers happen to be paired together in a final round of a tournament or a major. There were big upsets and strong finishes from the best golfers in the world leading to the next round here today.

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka battled it out into extra holes in the first round of the playoffs in the best match of the day:

The final four features Corey Conners vs. Kevin Kisner and Scottie Scheffler vs. Dustin Johnson.

The top half of the bracket saw Conners go (3-0-0) in group play, then defeat Takumi Kanaya in the playoffs (5 & 3) and Abraham Ancer (2 Up) in the quarterfinals. He is the lowest-seeded player remaining and is taking on the other low-ranking player, guaranteeing a final between a top-10 player and one from outside the top 25.

Kisner went (3-0-0) in group play before taking out Adam Scott (1 Up) in the playoffs and Will Zalatoris (4 & 3) in the quarterfinals.

The bottom half of the bracket sees Scheffler in the semifinals after going (2-1-0) in group play, defeating defending champion Billy Horschel (1 Up) in the playoff round and Seamus Power (3 & 2) in the quarterfinals.

He will take on Johnson who went (3-0-0) in group play, won a round against Richard Bland (3 & 2) in the playoffs then Koepka (2 Up) in the quarterfinals to get here.

Which two golfers are going to advance to the finals and win the World Golf Championships Match Play?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Semifinals

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
