How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, First Round

The seventh event on the PGA Tour kicks off today with a strong field and an exotic location.

The 15th annual Mayakoba Golf Classic starts today from the El Camaleon Golf Club in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Last year Viktor Hovland won this event by one stroke. In fact the last four tournaments here were decided by one stroke.

Hovland is in the field this week, defending his title, as well as four of the Top 10 leaders on the early season FedEx Cup leaderboard.

The favorite to win this week is Justin Thomas, with Abraham Ancer and Hovland right behind. Some fun golfers to watch based on the early odds include Will Zalatoris and Adam Long.

This field is really strong with PGA heavyweights expected to play with former PGA Tour champions, Korn Ferry Champions and several contenders from the past decade plus of golf.

Last year the seventh tournament on the schedule was won by Patrick Cantlay, the winner of the FedEx Cup and the PGA Tour. Not a one-to-one expectation, but this is right around the time on the schedule that the PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings start becoming real.

