As expected, the cream rose to the top and now the final day at the World Wide Technology Championship is going to come down to a shootout.

Coming into championship Sunday, the leaderboard got a massive shake-up yesterday.

Viktor Hovland (19 under par) and Justin Thomas (16 under) find themselves in contention for the championship here in Mexico. It was a rough day for the former leader in the clubhouse, Matthew Wolff (10 under), who could not find the magic he had with his opening day course record and personal best. It has been downhill for him since then.

How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Final Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 7, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hovland took a one-stroke lead with a birdie on 17 then closed out his round with a birdie on 18 to create a little more space. He shot one stroke off the course record set by Wolff on Thursday.

Other than a double-bogey on Friday, Hovland has shot a clean scorecard with 17 birdies. He's just really in a groove.

He has come from behind and built this lead on strong overall play but mainly with his driving accuracy (76.2%) and hitting greens in regulation (79.6%), both good for third in the tournament. He has stayed out of the sand and played a great three days of golf.

For Wolff, the nightmare started on Friday and crested on Saturday, with a three-under score that allowed the field to catch up, then a three-over that took him out of contention.

His driving accuracy (73.8%) is still strong and ninth in the tournament, but he fell off on both his driving distance (294.3) and scrambling (64.3%), good for 33rd and 67th overall.

Keep an eye on Thomas as the day starts. He has gone three under, six under and seven under in three days.