    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Second Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship featured an eventful first round in Mexico, with some of the best golfers in the world on the course.
    After one round, Matthew Wolff (-10) is sitting at the top of the leaderboard at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on the PGA Tour.

    Wolff carries in a two-stroke lead into Friday's second round at the seventh PGA Tour event of the 2021-2022 season. He is looking to build on his lead and stay in the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings early in the season.

    How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Second Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wolff built his early lead with 10 birdies, five on the front and five on the back nine respectively, with zero bogeys. Through one round, he is fourth in driving distance (310.5 yards) and tied for first in scrambling (100%).

    Right behind Wolff are Aaron Wise and Chris Kirk at eight under par, with Billy Horschel (-7) just behind that pair.

    Kirk was up and down in round one but had the best highlights, with eagles on 10 and 13. Horschel finished with zero bogeys and a monster front nine with four birdies and an eagle.

    Early betting favorites Justin Thomas (-3), Abraham Ancer (-2) and Viktor Hovland (-3) remain in the hunt, while PGA Tour heavyweight Brooks Koepka (E) and reigning Rookie of the Year Will Zalatoris (E) have more ground to make up.

    Keep an eye on this leaderboard as Ian Poulter (-5), Rickie Fowler (-5), Tony Finau (-4), Justin Rose (-4) and Stephan Jaeger (-4) are all in contention as well.

    November
    5
    2021

    World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Second Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Second Round

