    • November 6, 2021
    How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Play was suspended due to weather, but the round was finished for everyone that made the cut (-4) in Mexico heading into today at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    As expected yesterday, the big names on the PGA Tour and the most talented golfers made their move. Matthew Wolff (-13) maintained his lead, but the gap has been closed and with two more rounds of golf starting today, this is going to be an exciting finish in Mexico. Justin Thomas, Sergi Garcia, Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler all shot at least a -6 (65) yesterday to put themselves right into the mix.

    How to Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Third Round today:

    Game Date: Nov. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Third Round online with fuboTV:

    Wolff continued his strong play on Friday, not with a course record or personal-best 61 like on Thursday, but his overall play has maintained the lead. He is tied for fourth in driving accuracy (78.57%), 10th in greens (77.78%) and took a dip in scrambling to being tied for 26th (75%), but he is still playing well.

    He ended his day a little sloppier than he’d like with two bogeys on his final three holes.

    The day however belonged to Scheffler (-7 Friday, -11 overall), Hovland (-6 Friday, -10 overall) and Thomas (-6 Friday, -9 overall).

    That trio finished with 22 birdies, one bogey and one double-bogey on the day. They were on fire, especially Scheffler who was unblemished on his scorecard.

    Also near the top of the leaderboard, in contention, are local golfer Carlos Ortiz (-10) and Bill Hass (-9). Both are playing solid golf and have their names in the pack for the championship starting today. 

    Can another local golfer win in a tournament outside the United States, like Hideki Matsuyama at the Zozo Championship?

    November
    6
    2021

    World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, Third Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16952447
