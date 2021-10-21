    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Zozo Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Japan plays host to the 2021 Zozo Championship in the nation’s first fully sanctioned PGA Tour event.
    Author:

    The Zozo Championship returns to Narashino Country Club, which hosted the inaugural event in 2019 won by Tiger Woods. Many of the worlds top-60 players have entered for a share of the $9.95 million purse.

    The field will not be short of big names, as Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, 2020 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama, and world No. 3 Collin Morikawa are among the field of 78 players.

    How to Watch: Zozo Championship, First Round

    Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Live stream Zozo Championship, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last year with travel restrictions, the 2020 edition of this event was moved to Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California where Patrick Cantlay carded a final round 65 on his way to a narrow one-shot win over Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm at 23 under-par.

    The limited crowd of 5,000 fans per day this year are sure to give Matsuyama a heroes welcome, as he plays in Japan for the second time since his Masters win in April. 

    Other notable entries include Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, and Olympic bronze medalist C.T. Pan.

    Winner of the Zozo Championship will take home $1.7 million and 500 FedExCup points. 

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Zozo Championship, First Round

    TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
    Time
    11:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Hideki Matsuyama
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Zozo Championship, First Round

    2 minutes ago
    HSFB Fans
    MLS

    How to Watch Austin FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

    1 hour ago
    Denver Nuggets Bol Bol
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

    1 hour ago
    Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns forward Abdel Nader (left) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers

    1 hour ago
    Cincinnati Bengals fans watch a replay as the chains come out to measure a run by Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in overtime of the NFL Week One game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Bengals won 27-24 on a last minute field goal in overtime. Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Pepperdine vs. Santa Clara

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch BYU vs. San Francisco

    1 hour ago
    Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch San Diego vs. Portland

    1 hour ago
    Fans
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Saint Mary's vs. LMU

    1 hour ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/20/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy