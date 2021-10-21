Japan plays host to the 2021 Zozo Championship in the nation’s first fully sanctioned PGA Tour event.

The Zozo Championship returns to Narashino Country Club, which hosted the inaugural event in 2019 won by Tiger Woods. Many of the worlds top-60 players have entered for a share of the $9.95 million purse.

The field will not be short of big names, as Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, 2020 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama, and world No. 3 Collin Morikawa are among the field of 78 players.

How to Watch: Zozo Championship, First Round

Match Date: Oct. 20, 2021



Match Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream Zozo Championship, First Round on fuboTV

Last year with travel restrictions, the 2020 edition of this event was moved to Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California where Patrick Cantlay carded a final round 65 on his way to a narrow one-shot win over Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm at 23 under-par.

The limited crowd of 5,000 fans per day this year are sure to give Matsuyama a heroes welcome, as he plays in Japan for the second time since his Masters win in April.

Other notable entries include Cameron Tringale, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, and Olympic bronze medalist C.T. Pan.

Winner of the Zozo Championship will take home $1.7 million and 500 FedExCup points.