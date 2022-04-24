The final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans switches back to foursomes on championship Sunday.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (-29) have been on fire all week at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, especially on Saturday, which allowed them to extend their lead from one stroke over the field to five strokes entering championship Sunday. Can anyone in the field catch up with this dynamic duo today?

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the third round on Saturday, Cantlay and Schauffele absolutely lit up the back nine holes while finishing the day overall with 10 birdies, an eagle and zero bogeys again.

On the back nine, the duo traded birdies like they were competing down the stretch at a major tournament with Cantlay knocking in five birdies and Schauffele adding in three in the final nine holes.

Throughout the tournament, the team has one bogey against two eagles and 26 birdies.

Garrick Hugo and Branden Grace (-24) finished with a -9 in the third round to shoot up to second place with three teams tied at -23, one more at -22 and two more at -20 overall entering the final round.

There is a zero percent chance for any of these teams to catch Cantlay and Schauffele if they play how they have over the last 54 holes. This might be an insurmountable hole the field has found itself in.

If Cantlay and Schauffele hold on for the win, Cantlay will add to his FedEx Cup points (currently ninth) to move up a little more as the reigning champion looks to win back-to-back this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.