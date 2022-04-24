The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is shaping up for an exciting finish in the final round on Sunday.

The Zurich Classic held in New Orleans is a duo golf competition. There are 10 of the top 20 golfers in the world represented at this tournament, which has proven to be an exciting one.

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In Round 1 on Thursday, favorites Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay combined for 13-under-par to put them into the lead. They were followed by Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore who were -12, with three pairs at -11 and another three pairs at -10.

Cantlay and Schaufele continued their run into the second round, but after shooting a 67 in round two, David Lipsky and Aaron Rai moved into second place.

At the end of Round 3, Cantlay and Schauffele still held the lead by one stroke at 29-under-par, five strokes ahead after shooting a 60. South Africans Branden Grace and Garrick Higgo are in second.

There are three pairs tied for third, one stroke behind Higgo and Grace.

Going into this final round, it would be near impossible to imagine a world where Cantlay and Schauffele lose after shooting a 59 and 60 in rounds one and three.

It should be a breeze through 18 holes for them.

Regional restrictions may apply.