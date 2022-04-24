Skip to main content

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is shaping up for an exciting finish in the final round on Sunday.

The Zurich Classic held in New Orleans is a duo golf competition. There are 10 of the top 20 golfers in the world represented at this tournament, which has proven to be an exciting one.

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In Round 1 on Thursday, favorites Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay combined for 13-under-par to put them into the lead. They were followed by Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore who were -12, with three pairs at -11 and another three pairs at -10.

Cantlay and Schaufele continued their run into the second round, but after shooting a 67 in round two, David Lipsky and Aaron Rai moved into second place.

At the end of Round 3, Cantlay and Schauffele still held the lead by one stroke at 29-under-par, five strokes ahead after shooting a 60. South Africans Branden Grace and Garrick Higgo are in second.

There are three pairs tied for third, one stroke behind Higgo and Grace. 

Going into this final round, it would be near impossible to imagine a world where Cantlay and Schauffele lose after shooting a 59 and 60 in rounds one and three. 

It should be a breeze through 18 holes for them.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Xander Schauffele tees off on #1 during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports
PGA Tour

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Final Round

By Matthew Beighlejust now
USATSI_16925009 (2)
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at San Jose State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs57 seconds ago
USATSI_17922367 (3)
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childs57 seconds ago
USATSI_17941072
College Baseball

How to Watch Michigan State at Northwestern in College Baseball

By Adam Childs57 seconds ago
USATSI_18141761
USFL Softball

How to Watch the Breakers vs. Bandits

By Alex Barth57 seconds ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at Santa Clara

By Matthew Beighle57 seconds ago
USATSI_18137010
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch GEICO 500 in NASCAR Cup Series

By Phil Watson57 seconds ago
USATSI_14505756
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch ClubCorp Classic, Final Round in PGA Tour Champions Golf

By Phil Watson57 seconds ago
imago0046920813h
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Softball

By Christine Brown57 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy