The first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans kicks off with another fun team format on Thursday.

For the most part, golf on the PGA Tour is stroke play with everyone against the field and a winner crowned after 72 holes of play. Where golf can be really fun is in these events where there are teams and unique rules to make the game more lively and fun. The first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is just that as teams will compete to win in a combination of four-ball and foursome rounds starting today.

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Last year the tournament was won by Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman, who won in a playoff over Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel after the two pairs finished in a -20 tie.

Over the years, Jon Rahm (with Ryan Palmer) and Billy Horschel (with Scott Piercy) have also won this event.

Smith also won in 2017 with partner Jonas Blixt in a playoff over Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown.

The favorite this week is the team of Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa (+500) with Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (+1000) and the team of Scottie Scheffler and Palmer (+1100) right there in the mix as well.

Smith and Leishman (+1200) also are near the top of the favorite lists this week.

The first and third rounds will be played in the four-ball format with the second and final rounds being foursomes.

Between the Masters earlier this month and the PGA Championship in May, this is a perfect event in-between to showcase the talent of the PGA Tour and have some fun.

