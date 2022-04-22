Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are the leaders entering the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans today.

The first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans was played in the four-ball format, with Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (-13) taking a one-stroke lead into today’s second round. The action shifts to foursomes today as the leaders look to build on that slight lead they established yesterday.

How to Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Second Round today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Second Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans had some fantastic team and individual play in the four-ball format:

Cantlay, the reigning FedEx Cup Champion (2021), and Schauffele were terrific all day. As a team, they hit 11 birdies and one eagle with zero bogeys. Cantlay knocked in the eagle on the second hole after Schauffele birdied the first hole really setting the tone.

On the day, Cantlay was -7 on his holes with his partner adding in a -6 to build the lead. Aside from the eagle, they were equals on the day.

Just behind the leaders are Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore (-12) just one stroke back. They had two hiccups on the day with a bogey and a double-bogey that took away from their 10 birdies and one eagle.

Three teams are two strokes back at -11 after the first round right there in the mix.

The two teams that were looked at as potential favorites, Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman as well as Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa are both -7 after the first round. Smith and Leishman each finished with a bogey to push them back while Hovland had both of his team's bogeys on the day.

Foursome action today could really change the narrative at the top of the leaderboard and should make for some really exciting golf today.

Regional restrictions may apply.