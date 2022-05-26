Charles Schwab Challenge Stream: Watch online, TV channel

After a thrilling come-from-behind win at the PGA Championship, Justin Thomas looks for the title at Colonial.

The Charles Schwab Challenge welcomes 120 invitation-only golfers to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, with $8.4 million and 500 FedExCup points up for grabs. Justin Thomas came back from seven shots down on Sunday at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills to win the year's second major. Thomas headlines the field today alongside Scottie Scheffler, who has four tour wins since February, and 2021 winner of this event Jason Krokrak.

How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round:

Match Date: May 26, 2022

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Previous champions at this event, Daniel Berger (2020) and Jordan Spieth (2016) are in the same group in the first two rounds alongside Max Homa. Spieth had finished as the runner-up in this event three times, including last year when Krokrak claimed his second career win with a final round 70, besting Spieth by two strokes.

Also in the field today are Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed, 2018 champion Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, Milo Pereira, and runner-up at last week’s PGA Championship Will Zalatoris.

Twenty-five-year-old Morikawa is the only player ranked in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings who has not won on the PGA Tour this season, marking over a year that the world number four has won on American soil. With a top-five finish at the Masters and having lost a playoff in this event in 2020, Morikawa could be poised to add to his already impressive career resume.

