Charles Schwab Challenge Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a thrilling come-from-behind win at the PGA Championship, Justin Thomas looks for the title at Colonial.

The Charles Schwab Challenge welcomes 120 invitation-only golfers to the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, with $8.4 million and 500 FedExCup points up for grabs. Justin Thomas came back from seven shots down on Sunday at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills to win the year's second major. Thomas headlines the field today alongside Scottie Scheffler, who has four tour wins since February, and 2021 winner of this event Jason Krokrak.

How to Watch Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round:

Match Date: May 26, 2022

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Previous champions at this event, Daniel Berger (2020) and Jordan Spieth (2016) are in the same group in the first two rounds alongside Max Homa. Spieth had finished as the runner-up in this event three times, including last year when Krokrak claimed his second career win with a final round 70, besting Spieth by two strokes.

Also in the field today are Collin Morikawa, Billy Horschel, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed, 2018 champion Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, Milo Pereira, and runner-up at last week’s PGA Championship Will Zalatoris.

Twenty-five-year-old Morikawa is the only player ranked in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings who has not won on the PGA Tour this season, marking over a year that the world number four has won on American soil. With a top-five finish at the Masters and having lost a playoff in this event in 2020, Morikawa could be poised to add to his already impressive career resume.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
4:00
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Jordan Spieth (right) watches his shot on the seventh tee alongside Rory McIlroy during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PGA

Charles Schwab Challenge Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush11 seconds ago
Florida State Baseball
College Baseball

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic
SI Guide

Warriors Get Second Crack at Closing Out Mavericks

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
USATSI_17964834
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18236270
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Michigan vs. Illinois

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
Soccer

AJ Auxerre vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
USATSI_15924450 (1)
2022 Senior PGA Championship

How to Watch 2022 Senior PGA Championship: First Round

By Phil Watson3 hours ago
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits an RBI single, scoring Brandon Drury, in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Chicago Cubs At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits an RBI single, scoring Brandon Drury, in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Chicago Cubs At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy