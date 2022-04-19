PGA Championship, Third Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Through two rounds at the PGA Professional Championship, the leader is just one stroke ahead entering today.

The first half of the PGA Professional Championship tournament is in the books, with Jesse Mueller holding a one-stroke lead over the field. It is still a very competitive field, with two golfers just one stroke back and another three only two strokes back heading into the final 36 holes. This should be an exciting final two rounds of golf with several golfers in contention starting today.

How to Watch PGA Professional Championship, Third Round today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Golf Channel

Mueller is no stranger to being at the top of a golf leaderboard after two rounds, having won the Southwest PGA Championship last year.

The back nine is where Mueller made his move to end his first round with four birdies and one bogey and to start his second round with five birdies and two bogeys. If not for those misfires, he would be in command today.

Austin Hurt and Dylan Newman are behind him, tied at -7 through two rounds.

They both shot in the 60s in the first and second rounds, building momentum throughout the week.

For better or worse, Hurt scored on 11 holes in the first round shooting eight birdies and three bogeys, while calming down some in the second round with one birdie, an eagle, and a bogey on his card.

Sitting two strokes back at -6 are Casey Pyne, Ryan Vermeer, and Michael Block.

