Travelers Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Travelers Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brooks Koepka withdrew from the 2022 Travelers Championship as the first round tees off today.

The LIV Tour has cast another shadow over the PGA Tour as star Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, to play for that tour. Mark Hubbard will be replacing Koepka. Hubbard is the No. 280 ranked player in the world golf rankings who is getting his opportunity to make an impact this week in a very competitive field at the Travelers Championship.

How to Watch Travelers Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Travelers Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Harris English took the 2021 Travelers Championship in an exciting finish with the second-longest playoff in PGA Tour history.

Hubbard has not won a PGA Tour tournament in his career but did finish tied for 13th at the 2021 Travelers Championship, showing the potential to make an impact this week.

McIlroy has played terrific since the Masters, finishing in second place after a huge final round. Since then, he has four top-eight finishes in five tournaments, winning the RBC Canadian Open and finishing tied for 18th at the Memorial Tournament.

He is the one to watch this week as McIlroy is making a play to be the best player in the world again.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
23
2022

Travelers Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
PGA

Travelers Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Jabari Smith
SI Guide

It’s NBA Draft Day

By Kevin Sweeney39 minutes ago
Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cubs vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Jun 21, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) scores a run in the 3rd inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy