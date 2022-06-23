Travelers Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

Brooks Koepka withdrew from the 2022 Travelers Championship as the first round tees off today.

The LIV Tour has cast another shadow over the PGA Tour as star Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, to play for that tour. Mark Hubbard will be replacing Koepka. Hubbard is the No. 280 ranked player in the world golf rankings who is getting his opportunity to make an impact this week in a very competitive field at the Travelers Championship.

How to Watch Travelers Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch Travelers Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Harris English took the 2021 Travelers Championship in an exciting finish with the second-longest playoff in PGA Tour history.

Hubbard has not won a PGA Tour tournament in his career but did finish tied for 13th at the 2021 Travelers Championship, showing the potential to make an impact this week.

McIlroy has played terrific since the Masters, finishing in second place after a huge final round. Since then, he has four top-eight finishes in five tournaments, winning the RBC Canadian Open and finishing tied for 18th at the Memorial Tournament.

He is the one to watch this week as McIlroy is making a play to be the best player in the world again.

Regional restrictions may apply.